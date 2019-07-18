Wacom goes big with the latest addition to its entry-level pen display line

Wacom has unveiled its newest entry-level pen display tablet, the Cintiq 22 and it’s basically the Cintiq 16… but bigger.

The tablet is the latest in Wacom’s Cintiq series – a line designed for students and artists just starting out in their careers. The Cintiq line is the budget answer to Wacom’s significantly more pricey Cintiq Pros, which come with more advanced top of the line features and are usually found in animation studios and other professional environments.

The Cintiq 22 features a 21.5 inch 1920 x 1080 HD resolution display, capable of providing vibrant but realistic colour using 72% of the NTSC colour gamut. The reduced parallax means that the cursor is always sitting exactly where you expect it to be on the screen and the display itself is fashioned from anti-glare glass making it easy to work in direct sunlight and giving the surface a paper-like feel for an intuitive drawing experience.

The tablet is kitted out with USB and HDMI cables so you can hook the device up to your computer and move between screens. It also comes with foldable legs to adjust the angle of your device to your liking or you can switch out the foldable legs for an adjustable stand to get even more control over the way your tablet sits

The tablet comes with the latest Wacom stylus, the Pro Pen 2. It has 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, low activation force to respond accurately to even the lightest touch and tilt support for more organic-looking strokes. The rubber grip features a number of buttons, allowing you to set shortcuts to open programmes quickly and easily. The pen also draws its power from your Cintiq through Electro Magnetic Resonance meaning that you never need to pause to charge your pen or worry about forgetting to power it up before a deadline.

The specs are pretty much identical to the Cintiq 16 but with one major size improvement. The seven additional inches of screen are a big plus when it comes to larger scale artworks and the display boost is sure to lessen frustration for those prone to hand cramps or fatigue in the arms or shoulders. It is a pretty big jump in price from the £529.99 Cintiq 16 but if you’re looking for a bit more space to work with it’s still a more affordable alternative to the Cintiq Pro series.

If you’re feeling inspired, you can pick up the Wacom Cintiq 22 from Wacom’s website today for £869.99.

