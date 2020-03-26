VPN usage has skyrocketed during COVID-19 lockdown

“Stay at home to stay safe” was the UK government’s coronavirus advice and, according to new VPN usage figures, it seems people have been doing just that.

The usage of VPNs, or ‘Virtual Private Networks’, has skyrocketed over the last few weeks as millions of people have found themselves forced to work from home or self isolate.

According to a leading VPN provider, NordVPN, business VPN usage has increased by 165% worldwide. In fact, NordVPN’s own sales have gone up by a staggering 600% since March 11, according to Android Central.

NordVPN has noted a particularly sharp spike in the use of business VPNs, as workers remotely connect to the secure networks of their employers.

Not all usage has been quite so hard-working though. Another common use for VPNs is streaming. Content that is geo-blocked in one region can sometimes be accessed via a VPN, essentially fooling the relevant network into thinking that your computer is in another country or location.

Just last week we heard of a similar surge in the use of one of Nord’s competitors, Atlas VPN. Most notably, in locked-down Italy.

Atlas VPN’s traffic rose by 112% in Italy during the second week of March, compared with the previous week’s traffic figures. The country has been one of the hardest hit by coronavirus in Europe, with most Italians already confined to their homes.

