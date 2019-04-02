VPN Unlimited has vowed to protect the privacy of its Russian users, by refusing to comply with the domestic media regulator’s demands for VPN providers to block access to sites on the government’s blacklist.

Late last month, Roskomnadzor ordered all VPN providers operating in the country to restrict access to the sites on a list maintained by Russia’s Federal State Information System (aka FGIS) – or face being banned from operating in the country.

Related: Best VPN

As well as sites hosting terrorist content, the blacklist extends to cover instant messaging service Telegram, tube site Pornhub, and anything that the Russian government deems unsavoury.

NordVPN and TorGuard, along with VPN Unlimited, have said that complying with the request would see the providers having to essentially profile their users – or give government officials access to their infrastructure.

While NordVPN and TorGuard have announced plans to shut down servers based in the country to prevent this from happening, VPN Unlimited says that, as it doesn’t have any hardware located in Russia, there’s little the authorities can do to stop people using its wares.

“For our Russian users, pretty much nothing will change,” the company said via a blog post.

“We didn’t have any servers in Russia, so Roskomnadzor’s representatives will have no way of getting physical access to our facilities… If the Russian government starts blocking our services, VPN Unlimited will continue the fight against the censorship.”

While VPN Unlimited says it can’t predict what the government’s next move will be, it says its KeepSolid Wise tool, which uses the OpenVPN protocol to disguise VPN traffic, has been effective in helping users evade detection in China, Saudi Arabia, and other states where internet access is heavily regulated.

Furthermore, KeepSolid claims to not collect connection logs of any customers. According to its privacy policy, the only information on subscribers it maintains is a number of connected devices each account is using, total amounts of traffic, and session dates.

VPN Unlimited can be used to protect either five or 10 devices, and access can be bought on a monthly or yearly basis, as well as, for deep-pocketed buyers, three-year and lifetime subscriptions.

Related: KeepSolid VPN Unlimited review

Regardless of which subscription you sign up for, the KeepSolid Wise feature will work for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS (10 or later) and Android devices, as standard.

While prices on the VPN Unlimited site are listed in dollars, there’s also the option to pay in Bitcoin, which might be the best option for Russian users in future – while Roskomnadzor might not be able to physically access the servers, it “may decide to restrict access to a VPN service” if providers don’t comply by the end of the month, which could extend to blocking payments to proscribed operators.

Are you a VPN user in Russia, or do you regularly talk to friends and family based there? Let us know what you think about Roskomnadzor’s moves on Twitter @TrustedReviews.