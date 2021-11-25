VPI launches Prime 21 and Prime 21+ turntables

VPI’s has announced two new Prime 21 turntables that build upon the success of its award-winning Prime series.

The Prime 21 and 21+ are said to offer a vastly improved performance over the previous model as well as a simpler set-up procedure. They remain a high-end pair of turntables though, fetching £4,500 and £6,500 respectively.

The Prime 21 and 21+ are designed with music lovers in mind, for those who want a high-end performance from their equipment but don’t want fancy learning the more technical skills to get their hi-fi up and running.

VPI say that all of their Prime 21 turntables are carefully packaged for easy removal from their box, with all the set-up tools you need included as well. Calibration and connection to other equipment can be achieved within twenty minutes, . If you’re still stuck, an instructional video is supplied on a USB stick for guidance.

And what about that “vastly improved performance” that the new turntables offer over the outgoing model? According to VPI, the new Prime turntables are more musically engaging and expansive with a deeper bass performance. This is made possible by a redesign of the deck with “major upgrades” to the components.

There’s a new aluminium top plate that braces the turntable chassis to reduced unwanted resonance that could affect sound, while the addition of high mass aluminium casework to the motor is said to improve its damping abilities. To further add to the deck’s resonance resistance, the isolation feet are the same as those used in VPI’s anniversary edition HW40, which “offer supreme balance and dampening”.

The all-new tonearm is 3D-printed and pre-mounted, the unipivot of previous models replaced by a new gimbal system. And the Prime 21+ offers an improved performance over the ‘base’ Prime 21 record player, using Audio Technica’s custom made VPI Shyla cartridge, with the Nordost manufactured VPI Weisline tonearm cable said to give “a superior performance”.

The Prime 21 went on sale in October, while the Prime 21+ should be on sale now. Both turntables will be available in a new walnut finish in December 2021.

