Voice dictation is coming to Microsoft Office on the web

Microsoft is adding voice dictation support for users of its Office apps on the web, in order to assist those with learning disorders such as dyslexia.

The feature, which has been available within the desktop apps for the last few months, is on the way to Word and OneNote within the web browser in the next few weeks. Dictation will also be available within Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel in 2019 the company says.

This will make it easier for dyslexic students to express themselves more effectively within Word by using the spoken language, at times when typing accurately may be more challenging. The change will also assist those with mobility difficulties who find it hard to touch type.

In a blog post on Monday, Microsoft says it is partnering with the advocacy group Made by Dyslexia in order to give the estimated 700 million people around the world suffering from the disorder access to technology that can empower them.

The company is it is “honored to be the first company to sign the Made by Dyslexia pledge: to give the 700 million people with dyslexia around the world access to technology that empowers them to excel in their academic journey, and in life.

“The pledge calls on partners to build a better future for those with dyslexia and, together with Made by Dyslexia, we aim to democratise dyslexia support, so that every dyslexic child is understood and given the right support to realise their brilliant potential.”

Microsoft has an eight point plan as part of its pledge, which also involves developing materials and training for educators, offering an Immersive Reader to help with math problems and real-time translation tools.

