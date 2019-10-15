Optoma is revolutionising home entertainment with its new Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enabled 4K UHD projector, or so it claims.

The projector comes with a pretty hefty price-tag, at £3,299, but offers all the convenience of voice control. It can recognise voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it comes with a built-in soundbar. The display itself is a 120-inch, 4K image.

The controls will let users power the device on and off, adjust volume settings, select pause and play options, and much more using vocal commands

Sadly, at launch voice control options will only be available in the UK, France and Germany.

Related: Best projector 2019

While most living room set-ups generally focus around a traditional television set, Optoma hopes its new projector offers a more stylish solution. After all, when the projector is turned off, it is a much smaller physical presence in the room than a normal TV.

“A big black screen will no longer need to dominate living rooms,” Optoma said in a statement.

Many of the products features focus on convenience and, Optoma argue, the projector is ultimately more user-friendly than a traditional television. What isn’t user-friendly though, is the projector’s name. It’s called the UHZ65UST. Catchy.

However, many other aspects do appeal. Optoma said: “Unlike the hassle of mounting and transporting heavy TVs, the UHZ65UST produces an instant out-of-the-box cinematic experiences making it an optimal solution for mobility and smaller rooms and apartments. It also features an inbuilt geometry correction system to mitigate uneven walls and ensure a hassle-free set-up.

“Homeowners can get a stunning 120-inch 4K image from the new projector placed just inches away from the wall or screen. This beams a massive, bright image when watching films but this can revert to a plain white wall when the projector is switched off for a clean minimalist look to their home interior style. This all-in-one powerful entertainment system is set to change the way people watch TV and films in their homes.”

Related: Best TVs 2019

The high price-point may remain a sticking point for many potential customers. When we reviewed the best smart TVs of 2019, the TV that stood out in terms of 4K picture quality was the Panasonic GZ1500. That television comes in at £1999, far cheaper than Optoma’s offering. Notably, Panasonic TVs support voice control support too.

Arguably though, it’s the design elements of the Optoma projector that stand out. If that’s your school of thought, then a good alternative may be the LG E9, which was our best smart TV of 2019 in terms of design. The LG comes in at £2700.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…