In a painfully wholesome video, three generations of the Redknapp family tackle Vodafone’s new ‘Festive Squad’ game and try score some prizes.

What rewards are millionaire Jamie Redknapp’s family hoping to win? Free pizza, cinema tickets, and a Spotify subscription. If you want to try and beat the family’s high score (and we think you stand a good chance – the nan didn’t look too hot on platformers) you have to be a Vodafone customer. You also need to have the Vodafone app installed, where you’ll find the game under the ‘Very Me’ rewards section.

Beating the game wins you a treat, but prizes are only dished out once and there are only five different types of goodies to win over the next three weeks. So sadly you can’t get a free pizza and NOW TV pass every night through your sheer gaming prowess.

It’s a straightforward game that shouldn’t pose a challenge for anyone who’s used to playing even the most basic of platformers. Controlling a little red-caped character, players must complete a series of Christmas-related tasks. Think shooting snowballs, catching baubles and stacking up Christmas puddings.

Vodafone is trying to flog this as a family activity, but with only four levels we think you can smash through it by yourself quite easily. Alternately, you can set your relatives to work and ask them to complete alternating levels, bribing them with the promise of free pizza at the end. Family members can play the same game across multiple devices, so you don’t even have to be in the same room as your relatives when you’re playing.

The game is part of the company’s festive rewards for customers, which kick off today. If you can’t be bothered ploughing through the various levels, you can also hit up the Very Me rewards section in December for instant access to chocolate, mince pie, hot drink vouchers and lots of other treats too.

