Vodafone to launch 5G on Pay As You Go

Vodafone has announced that it will make 5G connectivity available on its Pay As You Go scheme, so you won’t need a contract for the super fast speeds.

From October 29, 5G connectivity will accessible from a Pay As You Go on Vodafone’s youth-focused sub-brand, VOXI, at no extra charge. Shortly afterwards, the service will also be available on Vodafone’s own PAYG plan. VOXI’s new Endless Data plan has a launch price of £30, up until February 2020. After that the standard price of £35 kicks in.

Vodafone writes: “The flexibility of mobile plans without a contract offers the perfect solution for the increasing number of people buying SIM free phones, [and] it also caters for visitors travelling to the UK wanting the best mobile experience on a shorter temporary basis.”

Related: Best Phone

5G is the fifth generation of mobile connectivity, following after 4G. It’s faster, more reliable, and allows more devices to connect without clogging up bandwidth, so it’s no wonder that people are keen to get started with it t see the change for themselves. Vodafone, who were named the UK’s Best Mobile Network at last year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, claims that its 5G speeds are up to ten times faster than 4G and that its network is available in 77 towns and cities across Europe (30 of these being in the UK).

Related: 5G in the UK

VOXI’s contract 5G phones at launch will include the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G. But it’s significant that some big brands have been reluctant to embrace the 5G revolution at this stage, notably including Apple with the iPhone 11 series, and Google with the Pixel 4 series. It’s worth considering whether the extra price of a handset or a contract is worth paying for at this point, when 5G coverage still isn’t blanket across the UK.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…