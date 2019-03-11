Don’t Miss This Vodafone SIM Only Deal: 100GB only £13 a month

This SIM only deal from e2save is ridiculously good value for anyone who needs a big data contract.

Savvy shoppers know that more often than not, buying a phone SIM free and then bagging a SIM only deal nets you a big saving. Picking up a SIM only deal if you’re out of contract and have a phone you’re happy with is also a great idea. Fortunately, then, this deal from e2save is perfect. It amounts to just £13 a month for all that data once you’ve claimed the necessary cashback.

Vodafone 100GB SIM Deal Vodafone SIM Only – 100GB of data, unlimited calls, unlimited texts Get a whopping 100GB of data and unlimited everything else with this phenomenal deal. Just make sure you redeem the cashback offer to save £84.

There’s a bit of a process involved to claim the cashback, so you’ll need to make yourself a reminder to claim at the right times. The e2save cashback instructions state:

Save £84 Cashback by redemption on Vodafone. Send your claim in line with the Cashback Claim Process below and we will credit you by cheque with £16.80 each time. This will save you £84 over the 12 month duration of the contract. In effect this means that your average line rental per month over the contract period is £13 per month.

Luckily, the process is made easier by being able to submit the necessary bills through your online account.

So why would you want 100GB of data? In this day and age of Netflix and Spotify, you can never have too much data. There’s nothing worse than blitzing through a paltry data allowance and having to ration your Netflix binge until your data renews.

With 100GB of 4G data a month from Vodafone, you can say goodbye to such data anxiety. To put things into context, 100GB of data is enough to stream 20,000 songs on Spotify – which would be an impressive feat. You can also video call to your heart’s content.

The other benefit is tethering your other devices to your phone to use its data connection. So if you have a tablet or laptop with you, and you’ve not got access to Wi-Fi, there’s no problem. Just piggyback your phone’s 4G connection and do whatever you need to do while on the move.

Of course, a SIM only deal isn’t just about the data, even if it is the most important aspect for most people. On top of 100GB of the stuff, you also get unlimited good ol’ calls and texts thrown in as well.

Vodafone 100GB SIM Deal Vodafone SIM Only – 100GB of data, unlimited calls, unlimited texts Get a whopping 100GB of data and unlimited everything else with this phenomenal deal. Just make sure you redeem the cashback offer to save £84.

Even if you’re not on the market for a new phone, this is a great SIM only offer if you’re out of contract. You’ll be able to transfer your old phone number from your previous contract as well. Just ask them for your PAC (Port Authorisation Code) and you can bring your old number with you.

