This Vodafone SIM only deal gets you 100GB of data for a bargain price

If all of the phones being announced at MWC 2019 are getting you hot under the collar, this SIM only deal might just tip you over the edge.

Mobile World Congress 2019 is in full force and there have been more new phone announcements than you can shake a stick at. From folding phones to phones with a mind-boggling array of cameras. If you’re considering a smartphone upgrade and are likely to pick one up SIM-free, then this SIM only deal from Vodafone is right up your street and make a perfect pairing.

100GB SIM Deal 100GB Vodafone SIM with free £25 Currys PC World Gift Card Not only are you able to get a whopping 100GB SIM for just £20, but for a limited time only, you'll also get a free £25 Currys PC World for your troubles. Talk about a bargain.

Not only do you get an almost ridiculous 100GB of data for just £20 a month, but right now you can also get a free £25 gift card for Currys PC World to sweeten the deal even further from Mobiles.co.uk. That’s great value all round.

In this day and age of Netflix and Spotify, you can never have too much data. There’s nothing worse than blitzing through a paltry data allowance and having to ration your Netflix binge until your data renews.

With 100GB of 4G data a month from Vodafone, you can say goodbye to such data anxiety. To put things into context, 100GB of data is enough to stream 20,000 songs on Spotify – which would be an impressive feat. You can also video call to your heart’s content.

The other benefit is tethering your other devices to your phone to use its data connection. So if you have a tablet or laptop with you, and you’ve not got access to Wi-Fi, there’s no problem. Just piggyback your phone’s 4G connection and do whatever you need to do while on the move.

Of course, a SIM only deal isn’t just about the data, even if it is the most important aspect for most people. On top of 100GB of the stuff, you also get unlimited good ol’ calls and texts thrown in as well.

Even if you’re not on the market for a new phone, this is a great SIM only offer if you’re out of contract. You’ll be able to transfer your old phone number from your previous contract as well. Just ask them for your PAC (Port Authorisation Code) and you can bring your old number with you.

And don’t forget about the £25 Currys PC World gift card as well. Bargain.

