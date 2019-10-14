Vodafone has finally responded to accusations it overcharged customers up £10,000 thanks to a roaming error, saying it is “looking” at compensation options.

The accusations broke earlier this week when a number of customers took to social media to complain about being hugely overcharged. The claims ranged in damages, with some Vodafone customers claiming to have been overcharged multiple thousands of pounds.

A Vodafone spokesperson acknowledged the issue in a statement sent to Trusted Reviews confirming it was dude to an unspecified “technical error.

“We are very sorry that yesterday, some customers could not use data or calling services when roaming abroad. This was due to a technical error, which we have now fixed. Any affected customer should restart their phone to ensure that services are resumed,” read the statement.

Related: Best phone 2019

The spokesperson moved to further allay customer fears promising affected phone owners the firm is looking at ways to compensate them.

“As a result of the issue, some customers are receiving billing messages in error; we are working through these as an urgent priority and removing any errors from customer accounts,” said the spokesperson.

“Customers will not be charged and do not need to worry about contacting us as we are proactively checking accounts and fixing any issues. We are looking at the best way to compensate customers and will contact individuals with details as soon as possible. We will proactively be in touch with any customer affected.”

Related: Best Android Phone 2019

Sadly the network kept its cards close to its chest regarding what exactly the compensation will be,

Hopefully it’ll be something significant as customers have been flocking to Twitter detailing their distress after receiving the gigantic bills. You can see a selection of some of the most extreme tweets below.

Related: Vodafone begins test of cellular radio tech in the UK

Related: Best Phone 2019

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…