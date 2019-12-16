Keep tabs on your furry pals with Vodafone’s new pet tracker

Still looking for a Christmas gift for your four-legged companion? Vodafone’s new pet tracker should fit nicely in their stocking.

The V-Pet tracker slips onto your pet’s collar and links with an app so you can track their every waking (and sleeping) move. It’s not obsessive, it’s a sign of your devotion!

The gadget works on GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or a cellular network. When you purchase it for £49.50 you’ll be gifted 12 months free service on Vodafone, after which you’ll be charged £4 per month.

Related: Uber is testing animal-friendly rides in the US

When pet trackers first hit the market they were mostly focused on safety features that would alert you when your furry companion had strayed too far. The latest generation of trackers has gone further by promising to not only track their movements but analyse them as well. Yes, ‘wellness’ trackers are now available for pets.

The V-Pet is not an exception to this new trend. Using the tracker in conjunction with the app, you can monitor how much your pet walks, runs, sleeps and eats. The app’s dashboard will display how many calories your pooch has burned, which should help you plan out their diet for the next few weeks.

Related: Here’s what we made of the Microchip Pet Feeder Connect

It also comes with the standard geofencing feature, which lets your set a virtual boundary for you pet. Should they decide to venture out of this area, you should get a little alert letting you know that your pup is causing chaos in the neighbour’s garden.

Another fun little extra is the location history, which records your pup’s movements and stores them for two months, so you can look back on your adventures together. It also comes with a light (a nice addition for darker nights) and a Live Tracking feature, which gives you updates on your pet’s location every three seconds.

At just 38 grams it should be suitable for most canines – although your average teacup chihuahua may find it a bit chunky for their tiny necks.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…