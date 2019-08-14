Vodafone launches UK’s first combined 5G mobile and broadband deal

Vodafone has just launched Vodafone Together, a new plan that brings together 5G mobile and broadband into one bundle.

The announcement means that the network is the first to launch a combined 5G mobile and broadband plan. For £43 per month, customers can get both unlimited 5G mobile data and home broadband from Vodafone.

If you can do without unlimited data, Vodafone Together plans start at £31 a month, though that gets you a measly 1GB.

Vodafone is also offering Amazon Echo Plus devices with new home broadband plans. The inclusion is particularly handy as Vodafone is the world’s first network to let you make and receive calls using Alexa – all included in your plan.

Vodafone has been one of the most vocal of the UK networks when it comes to promoting its new 5G offerings.

Vodafone was the first network to launch 5G roaming across Europe and in July it added eight new locations to its 5G rollout.

While Vodafone has been keen to let everyone know about its 5G network, the proof will be in the pudding. Here at Trusted Reviews, we tried it out to see if the lofty claims matched up with reality. Here’s our early verdict:

“Overall, Vodafone’s 5G is fast, comfortably delivering speeds that are triple what I saw from a 4G SIM. However, it didn’t reach speeds as fast as EE. This is far from a definitive verdict, though; I’ve seen others reach much higher speeds.

What I did find with Vodafone was the area served by 5G didn’t feel a strong as EE, especially around central London. It’s a newer network, though, so this could change.”

