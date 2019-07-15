UK network provider Vodafone have launched a new wireless mobile router that can provide 5G data speeds, which are up to ten times faster than 4G.

The GigaCube was launched on July 15, and offers you a chance to use Vodafone’s 5G network as a portable WiFi router, even in areas without fixed-line connectivity. The superfast speeds afforded by the router could reach as high as 1 Gbps. Each cube has a range of 90m, and up to 64 devices can be connected. Fortunately it’s a plug-and-play device, so you won’t need to call an engineer to install it.

Intended for consumers and businesses alike, the router is hardly a cheap way to get the 5G experience: it will cost £50 per month for unlimited data, along with a £325 upfront cost.

Vodafone’s 5G network launched on July 3 in the UK, becoming the second network to offer the service after EE. The next generation of mobile internet promises much higher speeds for streaming and downloading content; supposedly an entire HD movie can be downloaded in just six seconds. We’ve already been hands-on with EE’s 5G network, on which we managed to reach speeds of up to 410Mbps in London.

Each network has revealed a range of phones that feature the 5G capability. Both networks offer the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on contract, and we reckon this smartphone is likely to be one of the best picks for this new generation of mobile internet. Vodafone also offers the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G as an alternative, but EE has a much larger range, including: the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, the Oppo Reno 5G, and the LG V50 ThinQ. These devices are intended to reap the benefits of 5G, but be warned that they are significantly more expensive than 4G alternatives!

