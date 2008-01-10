Vodafone Launches 7.2Mbit ‘Stick’ USB Modem

Getting faster and more elegant with each iteration.

Picking up where it left off in November with the Pebble, Vodafone has again been nattering with its style department to expand its range of tracksuit / jam sponge inspired USB modems. The result is the ‘USB Modem Stick’, the network’s smallest and slimmest mobile broadband modem to date.



While the naming isn’t exactly inspiring, the Stick’s ability to support (theoretical) download speeds of up to 7.2Mbps when coupled with an (equally theoretical) 1.44Mbps uplink certainly isn’t to be sniffed at. Not least because at 14x and 22x faster respectively than Vodafone’s original 3G service launched in 2004 it shows the breakneck rate at which the mobile industry is changing.



“Vodafone was the first to improve download speeds with HSDPA, the first to increase upload speeds with HSUPA, and now we’re pushing the boundaries of usability even further with a groundbreaking compact design,” said Kyle Whitehill, Vodafone UK, Enterprise Director.



The Stick is immediately available on the telco’s £25 mobile broadband flat rate data plan and prices for the device itself start from a reasonable £49 with an 18 month contract. If you lock yourself into a 24 month contract the Stick comes free of charge, but with the constant price cutting and rapid speed boosting going on in this sector right now that’s probably not worth the trade off.



Besides, until I see a USB mobile broadband modem that’s the size of the Logitech VX Revolution’s receiver I’m not going to be happy….



