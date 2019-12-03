Vodafone has announced that it is adding the Apple TV 4K to its Vodafone Together package.

As of today, customers who sign up for Vodafone Together package will also get Apple’s 4K HDR streaming box as part of the deal. The package also includes one year of Apple TV Plus free, too.

Apple TV Plus is the Cupertino brand’s rival to Netflix, streaming high-profile shows like The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon and See with Aquaman’s Jason Momoa. While reaction to these shows hasn’t been consistently positive, we’ve certainly enjoyed the first few episodes of The Morning Show.

Unlimited broadband and data mean that users will continue to be able to stream content from Apple TV Plus, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5 at home and on the go all without hitting any data limits. Always nice to see when certain shows can be streamed in data-hungry 4K.

Read our Apple TV 4K review: Is it the best streaming box?

“We’re giving customers unlimited mobile data, unlimited home broadband and now Apple TV 4K with Apple TV+ included for a year in one great package”, said Vodafone UK Consumer Director Max Taylor. “Now our customers can use Vodafone’s game-changing unlimited data to seamlessly stream content – whether they’re in the home, or out and about. With access to live TV, catch-up services, plus our choice of content partners we believe that our customers can get all the entertainment they want in one easy bundle from Vodafone.”

Packages start at just £54 a month, including unlimited mobile data, unlimited 35mbps Superfast 1 Extra Home Broadband and an Apple TV 4K box.

For another £4 and you can get these same perks along with the much faster 63mbps Superfast 2 Extra Home Broadband. There is also the option to add a Vodafone content bundle to your plan for an additional £6.

