Seeking to out-do the competition, Vodafone has just launched its six months half price offer on its unlimited data SIM-only plans.

Today Vodafone has unveiled a brand new promotion that sees three of the mobile network’s “market leading” SIM-only unlimited data plans slashed by half the price for the first six months.

Across the 24-month contract deal, customers will be able to enjoy paying a discounted rate in the first six months, before returning to its full priced rate for the rest of the 18 month duration on Vodafone’s Unlimited Lite, Unlimited and Unlimited Max tariffs.

The best part is each of these SIM-only tariffs comes 5G-ready at no extra cost to customers, allowing you to experience the fastest speeds promised by the fifth generation of mobile connectivity.

With this special discount, the Vodafone plans start from £11 a month for the Unlimited Lite plan, £13 a month for Unlimited and £15 for Unlimited Max for the first six months before going back to their original rates of £22, £26 and £30 respectively – but let’s break down what these plans actually offer and how much each costs.

Vodafone’s Unlimited Lite plan is just that, offering an entry-level unlimited plan for customers whose phone hasn’t quite become an extra limb, with download speeds of up to 2Mbps. Ideal for the social media obsessed, the Unlimited Lite plan will also comfortably allow music streaming and online browsing, able to use like normal in 48 roam-free destinations.

How much does it cost?Enjoy the first six months at a rate of £11 before paying £22 for the remaining 18 months of the contract. This works out as a rate of £19.25 a month.

Vodafone’s Unlimited tariff is a step up and sits as the mid-tier option, offering a bit more flexibility in terms of bingeing with speeds of up to 10Mbps, allowing consumers to stream content in SD or even HD. Much like the Lite plan, you can also roam-free across 48 destinations with no excess costs on top of your monthly plan.

This plan will cost you £13 a month for the first six months, returning to £26 a month for the rest of your contract. This comes to £22.75 a month as a whole.

Vodafone’s Unlimited Max plan is for those who heavily use their phone for accessing online content and likely who travel a lot. As well as the 48 destinations, the Max plan allows you to use your handset like normal in an additional 29 destinations including locations across the US, Canada and Australia. Here there is also no limit on download speeds, able to benefit from the fastest connectivity on offer, amplified if you put your SIM in a 5G compatible handset. Watch 4K content, live TV and more with no limits.

How much will it set you back? For Unlimited Max you’ll pay £15 in the six months promotion, thereafter £30 a month. This works out as £26.25 a month across the 24 month period.

With Vodafone recently deemed the UK’s best mobile network by nPerf, now might just be the time to give the network a whirl with these fantastic value unlimited data prices, available until April 1st.

