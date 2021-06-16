Vodafone is bringing new flexibility to its phone plans with EVO

Vodafone has unveiled its newest phone plan offering, Vodafone EVO. With a focus on flexibility, Vodafone claims the plan could save users up to a third on their monthly phone bill.

EVO is a blend of device financing, trade-ins and early upgrades. Not only can customers choose whether to pay upfront and if the contract will last anywhere between 12 and 36 months, but there’s also the option to upgrade your device as early as 12 months in.

Vodafone also promises instant guaranteed savings on your next plan when you trade in your old phone or smartwatch through the Trade-in Tool found in its My Vodafone app. Customers can then put that money toward their new device.

Other benefits coming to EVO include free roaming in 81 destinations, unlimited picture messaging and Unlimited Data Booster, which lets users who don’t opt for an unlimited data plan upgrade to unlimited data for 30 days at a time up to six times at no additional cost.

EVO also comes with Battery Refresh, meaning Vodafone will replace your battery at no extra cost to keep it in top condition for longer, and a two-year Total Care Warranty against manufacturer faults and repairs.

Lastly, there’s access to Vodafone’s VeryMe rewards programme which offers weekly treats and giveaways and 24/7 support through the MyVodafone app.

EVO is set to launch this month and will be the way all Vodafone consumer devices are sold going forward.

“New Vodafone EVO allows customers to get the smartphone they want at the price they choose”, said Vodafone UK Consumer Director, Max Taylor. “We are setting a new benchmark for flexibility, combining the benefits of device contracts of up to three years, a market-leading trade-in service and the option to upgrade from one year.

“We’re putting the customer in charge – we’re giving them unbeatable flexibility and value, but making sure they don’t have to compromise on quality, with a great network, a great loyalty programme, and great service”.

Vodafone also made a commitment to connect one million people living in digital poverty by the end of 2022 through its Buy One, Give One initiative.

EVO can be combined with Vodafone’s Pro Broadband to save customers up to £3 a month through Vodafone Together. With Buy One, Give One, for every new and existing Vodafone Together customer, the network will provide a SIM card to a person in need through Trussell Trust’s UK food banks.