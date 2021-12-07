Vodafone is adding more Disney characters to its Neo kids smartwatch

Vodafone has unveiled four new Disney characters coming to its Neo smartwatch ahead of Christmas, along with a number of features scheduled to launch in 2022.

Kids will now be able to personalise their smartwatch with Ariel, Olaf, Donald Duck and Star Wars’ Chewbacca at the touch of a button.

The characters join Elsa, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Rapunzel, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Darth Vader, Grogu, Black Panther and The Armoured Avenger in Vodafone’s list of sidekicks available on the Neo wearable.

Kids can choose a sidekick to appear alongside their daily activities and change between characters whenever they want.

Of course, the four new characters aren’t the only updates in store for the Neo. Vodafone has also announced that, from early 2022, kids will be able to send voice, image and video messages (to approved contacts only) to help them stay in touch with parents when they’re out and about.

“Neo represents the coming together of two brands to create an exciting and innovative product for children. We have combined our technology and connectivity with Disney and some of the world’s best-loved characters to create a device that combines function, style and fun”, said Vodafone UK Consumer Director, Max Taylor.

“With these new characters, Neo is the perfect gift for children this Christmas”.

The Neo is a smartwatch designed to be worn and used by kids.

It works alongside the Vodafone Smart App on their parent’s phone, allowing parents to add up to nine friends or family members kids can speak with through the watch using calls, chats and emojis.

Parents can manage their child’s screen time with the built-in Quiet Mode, and even view the location of the wearable using its GPS tracker.

The Neo features a forward-facing camera, an activity tracker with goals, a calendar, weather predictions and reminders. The watch includes up to one day of battery on a single charge and is water resistant up to IP67. There’s also no open internet or access to social media, so parents don’t need to worry about their kids accessing any inappropriate content.