Vodafone has said that “an issue” with its own coverage checking tool is to blame for there appearing to be no 5G service in areas of the UK where it should be possible to connect to Vodafone’s 5G network.

If you’re a Vodafone 5G customer, you’d have been thrilled to hear that Vodafone’s 5G service rolled out to more UK cities this week, including Edinburgh, Belfast and Leeds.

At the time of publication, however, the coverage checker on Vodafone’s website claims that there’s “no 5G coverage” in any of those three cities. Or, indeed, anywhere remotely nearby.

Related: Best 5G phones

Trusted Reviews got in touch with the mobile operator, which said that the fault lies with its coverage checker, and not its 5G service.

“We’re aware that our coverage checker isn’t currently showing 5G in Belfast, Edinburgh or Leeds. We’re working to get this updated as soon as possible,” a Vodafone spokesperson told Trusted Reviews.

The company says it now offers a 5G service in 37 towns and cities across the UK, and more than 100 towns and cities across the UK and Europe.

Here’s the full list of UK towns and cities that you can connect to Vodafone’s 5G network from (including Edinburgh, Belfast and Leeds):

Ambleside

Bebington

Belfast

Birkenhead

Birmingham

Bootle

Bristol

Cardiff

Cheadle and Gatley

Droylsden

Eccles

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Horwich

Huyton-with-Roby

Isle of Scilly

Lancaster

Leeds

Liverpool

Llandudno

London

Manchester

Mangotsfield

Newbury

Paisley

Penarth

Plymouth

Prestwich

Rochdale

Salford

Solihull

Stockport

Stoke-on-Trent

Stretford

Wallasey

Warrington

Wolverhampton

Are you a Vodafone 5G customer based in Edinburgh, Belfast, Leeds, or anywhere else Vodafone is offering 5G speeds? Is its coverage checker telling porkies about the 5G coverage near you? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.

You can access Vodafone’s coverage tracking tool here. Just feed in the name of your town or city, or for more specific results, enter your post code.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …