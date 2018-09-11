Vizio TVs may soon invite users to take legal action against Vizio

Vizio may soon inform some users of its TVs that they might be able to sue the company… by forcing a message explaining exactly that to appear on Vizio TVs.

In 2015, the US firm was caught tracking users and selling data about their viewing habits to advertisers without their consent.

This tracking was done through software installed on Vizio’s smart TVs, and in 2017 the company settled with the US Federal Trade Commission for $2.2 million. However, it still faces a class-action lawsuit, and affected consumers can join the lawsuit.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has spotted court documents that explain that Vizio is working on an unusual way to tell affected users that they might be able to take legal action against the company.

“The Parties are developing a class notice program with direct notification to the class through VIZIO Smart TV displays, which requires testing to make sure any TV notice can be properly displayed and functions as intended,” the documents explain.

The company reportedly has until October 3 to “confirm that the notice program proposed in the motion for preliminary approval is workable and satisfies applicable legal standards.”

