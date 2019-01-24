Vivo’s latest wacky smartphone concept has a glass unibody and no ports

Over the last few years, the smartphone trends have – in many ways – stopped being about additions and more about subtractions.

We’ve seen the 3.5mm headphone jack fall by the wayside, the fingerprint sensor disappear (albeit temporally) and bezels become an endangered species.

That looks set to continue in 2019, with Chinese brand Vivo again pushing the envelope. It’s newly revealed APEX 2019 smartphone doesn’t even have a USB charging port. There’s sill a tiny little pin hole for the microphone, but there’s no externally facing speaker grill, or a SIM-tray either.

The concept phone, which has been unveiled in the county’s homeland this week, has a magnetic port on the bottom of the device for charging, as well as support for wireless charging, and an internal eSIM rather than a place for a physical card.

The minimalised external features are necessary to create the so-called Super Unibody, which completely encases the device in “Curved-Surface Waterdrop Glass” that also goes all the way around the edges.

As Engadget reports, this gives the outer edges of the phone a translucent look, rather than the traditional magnetic sides of the device. It’s unlikely to be as resilient to the occasional drop, but it does look cool.

The company is also deploying an in-display fingerprint sensor that encompasses the whole of the screen, whereas most handsets using this tech identify the bottom third for this purpose.

This feature goes beyond simply being able to press anywhere to unlock the device. Users will be able to place their fingers on lock screen icons to instantly access the phone with that app opening. Pretty neat, huh?

That’s no news on when Vivo will deploy this tech within one of its consumer smartphones, but it’s a nice little glimpse into the future from a company more and more folks are looking to for smartphone innovation.

Do you miss things like the fingerprint sensor on the headphone jack on your phone? Or is all fair in the name of progress?