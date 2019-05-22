Vivo z5x: Geekbench scores for the Pixel 3a rival have hit the web

The as-yet unreleased Vivo z5x has surfaced on Geekbench, and it has lodged some intriguing scores. How will it stand up to the competition?

The Vivo z5x runs off a Snapdragon 710 chipset, and its Geekbench scores have registered as 1848 for single-core, and 5915 for multi-core. This standardised measurement of processor performance gives us a decent idea of how well the device will run demanding software tasks.

Here’s how that score compares to top-end flagship handsets, like the Huawei P30 Pro:

As you can see from the graphic above, the Vivo z5x won’t hold its own next to big hitters like the iPhone XS or the Samsung Galaxy S10, but it isn’t designed to compete with them. It should be able to hold its own as a mid-range phone.

GSMArena reports that it will feature a triple rear camera, a cutout selfie camera, and a rear fingerprint scanner. There will also be a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a button dedicated to Vivo’s own AI assistant, named Jovi.

It will be available in four different memory configurations: 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/128GB storage.

The handset will be sold in two colours (which aren’t the most inspiring choices): Extreme Night Black and Phantom Black.

Related: Best smartphones

The Vivo z5x will be released on May 24 at an event in China — it hasn’t yet been confirmed to launch in the UK.

The last Vivo phone we reviewed was the Vivo NEX Dual Display, which showcased the incredible concept of a screen on the front and rear of the handset. This was ideally suited to taking higher quality selfies without relying on a sub-optimal front-facing camera. While we admired the experiment, we thought that the screens were liable to scuffs and the camera performance was a bit underwhelming.