Vivo X80 series gets global launch

The Vivo X80 series has been announced for a global launch, and the Vivo X80 Pro in particularly promises advanced camera optics and some interesting fingerprint sensor innovations.

The range launched in China earlier in the year, but has now received a wider push for a global audience. It seems only the Vivo X80 Pro will be coming to Europe (via Android Authority), though the specifics on regional availability remain elusive for now.

Vivo’s new flagship promises to supply a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which means it gains entry to the Android flagship club. It’s fronted by a similarly high-grade 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display.

You can always count on Vivo to go big in the camera department, and the Vivo X80 Pro gives you a 50MP main camera (with OIS), a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP gimbal portrait camera, and an 8MP 5x periscope camera. There’s a 32MP selfie camera around front.

Vivo’s gimbal technology is freakishly steady, in our experience, so it’ll be interesting to see how it works with that 2x portrait camera.

The charging provision includes a speedy 4700 mAh battery, 80W wired FlashCharge charging, and 50W wireless FlashCharge charging.

We haven’t seen an awful lot of innovation in the fingerprint sensor stakes of later, but the Vivo X80 Pro comes equipped with a 3D Ultrasonic Large Fingerprint Sensor that can unlock the phone within 0.2 seconds. It’s said to be much larger than most rival efforts too, and also able to be operated with wet hands.

Other specs include a solitary Cosmic Black colour and dual stereo speakers. Pricing start from ₹86,999 in India, which equates to around £905. It’s a £1,000ish phone, essentially.

The plain Vivo X80 will be coming to other global regions, and features a Dimensity 9000 processor, a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery, and 80W wired charging.

On the camera front, you get a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 2x telephoto, and 32MP selfie cam. Prices start from Rs ₹54,999 (about £572) in India.