Vivo X30 periscope camera peeks out ahead of launch

Proper optical zoom on smartphones became a thing in 2019 and it looks as if the Vivo X30 series of handsets will continue the growing trend.

The increasingly-popular company, which shares ownership with OnePlus, has offered potential insight into the X30 within teasers on Chinese social network Weibo.

According to a video teaser, the phone will offer a 13-megapixel “Super Telephoto Periscope” lens that will power the advanced optical zoom technology, expected to be in the realm of 5x.

So far the most illustrious handset to offer the periscope lens technology is the Huawei P30 Pro, which involves the technique of stacking the 5x zoom lens in parallel to the P30 Pro’s body and using mirror to reflect the light into it. Hence the term periscope.

Elsewhere, the video also promises there’ll be a 60x zoom, which would match the digital zoom capabilities on offer in the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom smartphone (via India Today).

As well as that 13-megapixel periscope lens, there’ll also be a 64-megapixel main camera, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. A 2-megapixel depth sensor will also assist with portrait photography.

The Vivo X30 and X30 Pro smartphones will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 system on a chip, which will be combined with between 8GB and 12GB of RAM depending on the model. There’ll also be up to 256GB of storage and dual-mode 5G will be offered.

The Vivo X30 is expected to arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro edition is likely to match that with a larger 6.89-inch panel.

It is thought the phones will be unveiled before the end of the year in the company’s Chinese homeland. It’s not clear whether the UK will gain access to the device in early 2020, but we’ll keep you posted in due course.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …