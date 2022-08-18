 large image

Vivo X Fold S promises speedy response to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung’s foldable rivals are clearly preparing their responses to its latest foldables, and the rumoured Vivo X Fold S could provide an immediate riposte to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Back in April Chinese brand Vivo announced the Vivo X Fold, a classy full-sized foldable with some eye-catching specs that certainly gave the then-current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 a bit of a run-around, particularly in the power and camera departments.

Now Samsung has updated its offering with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Vivo is rumoured to be responding in kind. Tipster Panda is Bald has taken to Weibo to claim that the Vivo X Fold S is incoming. As the name and proximity suggest, it’ll be a revised take on the original Vivo X Fold (pictured) that will bring improvements in just three key areas.

For one thing, the Vivo X Fold S will feature a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of the Fold S.

The battery is also receiving a minor bump from 4,600mAh to 4,700mAh. Both are larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 4,400mAh cell, incidentally.

Finally, it’s claimed that the Vivo X Fold S will boost charging speeds from 66W to 80W. Again, both of these specs are in excess of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 25W charging support.

The rest will remain the same, which is just fine. The original Vivo X Fold featured an 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch front facing screen, both with 120Hz refresh rates.

It also included a Galaxy Z Fold-bothering camera system. This featured a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel 2x zoom camera, an 8MP 5x periscope camera, and a 48 megapixel ultra wide sensor.

The only trouble with Vivo’s phones (aside from ugly software) is that their global launch strategy seems somewhat chaotic. We haven’t seen the Vivo X Fold outside of China, and we’re not holding our breath for the Vivo X Fold S either. It’s set to launch in September, so hopefully we’ll have more news then.

