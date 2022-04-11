Vivo X Fold is official and the specs are eye-watering

Vivo has officially announced its first foldable phone, which it is calling the X Fold, and takes its inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold range.

A China exclusive for now, the X Fold opens out to an 8.03-inch display, while there’s a 6.53-inch front facing screen for use in more standard situations. Both displays support 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.

The company says the hinge enables the handset to be folded almost flat and remain open at angles between 60 and 120 degrees. Interestingly, there are optical fingerprint sensors within both the outer and inner displays. The display uses Schott’s ultra-thin glass, which is the same used in Samsung’s foldable phones. Vivo says it’s good for 300,000 folds over its lifetime (via GSM Arena).

Elsewhere, this is a flagship phone. It’s got the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor doing all of the heavy lifting, accompanied 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The 4,600mAh battery benefits from 66W charging that can completely replenish the phone in 37 minutes. There’s also 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, which can happen simultaneously. Very handy.

There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, as well as a 12-megapixel 2x zoom camera. The quad camera array is completed with a 48 megapixel ultra wide sensor and a 5x periscope zoom camera. There are 16-megapixel selfie cameras on the outside and inside displays. The cameras are an area that Vivo has improved upon dramatically in recent years, so we’re excited to see what this phone achieves.

There’s no word on if and when the device will launch in the UK or anywhere outside China, but the Vivo X Fold costs ¥8,999, which is about £1,084. We’ll keep you posted if the company decides to launch the phone on UK soil.