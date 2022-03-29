Vivo X Fold could be a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival

Specs and images for the forthcoming Vivo X Fold foldable phone have seemingly leaked, with a couple of specs that should have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sweating.

It’s widely accepted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone in the business, but there’s a contender in the works that’s looking to exploit some of the champ’s key weaknesses.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a lot right, but its cameras aren’t particularly great. According to specs issued by leaker Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X Fold could be set to target that shortfall with a 50MP 1/1.5″ main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, a 12MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 5x 8MP periscope lens.

You might well have missed Vivo’s recent work, but it’s quietly become one of the most exciting smartphone camera makers in recent years. The Vivo X60 Pro packed an innovative gimbal system that keeps shots supernaturally steady.

There’s no indication that the Vivo X Fold will included this feature, but we’re hopeful of a strong camera nonetheless. The associated renders reveal Zeiss and T* branding, so the optics should be on point.

Most modern Samsung phones (including the Galaxy Z Fold 3) have a bit of a blind spot when it comes to charging, too, and the Vivo X Fold looks set to address that. Apparently, it’ll come bundled with a 66W charger and 50W wireless charging support.

Elsewhere, it seems the Vivo X Fold will pack an 8-inch LTPO OLED screen with a QHD+ resolution, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The renders reveal a very attractive design, too, so we’re very excited to see if Vivo can overhaul its illustrious rival in the foldable flagship stakes.