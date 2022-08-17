Vivo V25 and 25 Pro with colour-changing designs announced

Vivo has announced the V25 and V25 Pro, two new mid-ranger smartphones with some stand-out features.

The Vivo brand has become synonymous with photographic innovation and sleek designs in recent years, and both elements are on display here.

Both phones come with a bold design that’s utilises colour-changing glass on the back. This shifts from to a deeper colour exposed to sunlight. Besides a colour-shifting Surfing Blue, the V25 Pro model also comes in Black. The Vivo V25 (pictured) comes in colour-shifting Aquamarine Blue or Sunrise Gold, or plain old Diamond Black.

In terms of shape, the Pro goes with a classic flagship look with dual-curved edges, while the Vivo V25 goes with a more current look with iPhone-esque flat edges. That tear drop notch on the V25 isn’t quite so modern, but there might be a fair reason for this chunky component that we’ll go into later.

Vivo has given its Pro model a 6.56-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Vivo V25 goes with a completely flat 6.44-inch 90Hz FHD+ OLED display. The latter’s biometric system is stashed behind the power button on the right edge.

When it comes to performance, the V25 Pro gives you a MediaTek Dimensity 1300, while the V25 goes with a lower-spec Dimensity 900. Both come with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Both phones come with OIS-assisted 64MP “Ultra-Sensing” main cameras, but the Pro uses a larger and more advanced image sensor. These are accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro in both cases.

Interestingly, the Vivo V25 appears to have the showier selfie camera, a 50MP with eye autofocus. The Vivo V25 Pro has a 32MP selfie cam, also with AF.

On the battery front, the V25 Pro has a larger 4830mAh cell and 66W wired charging, while the V25 gives you a 4500mAh cell and 44W charging. Pretty speedy all round.

Both the Vivo V25 Pro and the Vivo V25 have rolled out today in 20 territories across Southeast Asia, South Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, and no specific pricing has been announced. Vivo has been known to dip its toes in Western markets with the likes of the Vivo X60 Pro, however, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for a wider release.