Vivo V23 series announced with dual-selfie cam and colour-changing finish

Vivo has taken the wraps of the Vivo 23 and Vivo V23 Pro, two mid-range smartphones with stand-out selfie cameras and a colour-changing finish.

The latter feature comes in the form of a Sunshine Gold model option, which shifts from gold to blue-green in direct sunlight.

That unique-looking selfie camera takes the form of dual front-facing sensors, one 50MP wide and one 8MP ultra-wide. Together they can produced natural portrait shots, lock onto eyes, and even shoot 4K video.

The main difference between the two is that the Vivo V23 Pro gets a 108MP main rear camera sensor, while the Vivo V23 has a 64MP equivalent. Both get 8MP ultra-wides and 2MP macro sensors. That’s right, no telephoto cameras here.

Another difference relates to the displays. The V23 Pro gets a slightly larger 6.56-inch display versus the V23’s 6.44-inch screen. Both are OLED and have 90Hz refresh rates, though the V23 Pro’s screen is curved while the V23’s is flat.

Finally, the V23 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200, which is the same chip that powers the OnePlus Nord 2. The plain V23 has a less capable Dimensity 920 chip.

Both phones charge at a relatively rapid 44W, thought he V23 Pro has a 4300mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the V23’s 4200mAh equivalent. Memory options run to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Vivo V23 series is bound first for markets such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, while other markets – including Europe – will follow over the next few months.

European pricing will follow, but we do know that the entry-level Vivo V23 will start from Rs. 29,990, which works out to around £300. The Vivo V23 Pro starts from Rs. 38,990, or around £390.