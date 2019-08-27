Vivo Nex 3 teaser gives us our best look yet at the ‘waterfall’ display

Vivo has released a teaser video for its upcoming Nex 3, which has given us our best look so far at the upcoming handset.

Vivo posted the promotional video through its account on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The video shows people around the world using the Vivo Nex 3.

According to the post on Weibo, the video shows the Vivo Nex 3 being used in Seoul, Sydney, London, Berlin and Zurich. The clips also shows off the handset’s much talked about and keenly anticipated ‘waterfall’ display.

The Vivo Nex 3’s screen curve is touted as being almost 90 degrees with a screen-to-body ratio of over 100%.

The video also seems to confirm the inclusion of the headphone jack on the Vivo Nex 3. Reports earlier this month stated that the headphone jack would stay on Vivo’s newest phone, and now it seems to be a sure thing.

Next up, there’s the phone’s pop-up selfie camera. The camera looks to be a wider rectangle shape than the square pop up on phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

There’s also a glimpse of the back of the Vivo Nex 3, where there’s a circular camera bump.

The news the Vivo Nex 3 would have a ‘waterfall’ screen emerged via a leak back in July. Since then, Oppo has revealed a similar kind of display to be used on one of its future phones.

Vivo is a company that isn’t shy about trying things out. The Vivo Next Dual Display was released earlier this year, as a phone with a fully functional rear display – enabling the front of the phone to be both notchless and almost bezel-less.

