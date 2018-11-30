Crazy-looking Vivo Nex 2 could feature two screens and a ‘Lunar Ring’

It looks as though smartphone maker Vivo has opted for yet another over-engineered design to offer up a near bezel-free handset devoid of a notch.
The Vivo Nex S was the first market-ready handset to boast a near bezel-free and completely notch-free screen, but Vivo had to do some serious hoop-jumping to achieve this, including creating a motorised pop-up front-facing camera – an undeniably fragile and costly workaround to say the least.
Link to BF
Related: Cyber Monday UK
Other companies have produced similar alternatives such as the Oppo Find X, and incoming handsets from the likes of the Samsung and the recently leaked Huawei Nova 4 show “pinhole” or “punch hole” cameras that simply sit within the footprint of the display.
The teased Vivo Nex 2 takes a different approach entirely.
Based on some spy shots of the phone which previously appeared on Chinese social networking site Weibo, along with a teaser hands-on video from known YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss, we already have a fairly clear picture of the external hardware that Vivo intends to bring to the table to forgo a notch this time around.
Not dissimilar to the recently launched ZTE Nubia X, the Nex 2 opts for a dual-screen design. This ensures the phone boasts an exceptional screen-to-body ratio with almost the entirety of its front covered by display, while a small second screen resides beneath the camera on the back.
In place of a motorised pop-up solution, as with its predecessor, the Nex 2 appears to simply skip out on a front-facing camera altogether. Users are instead expected to flip the Nex 2 over and use the rear display and camera for all your photographic needs, including selfies and video calling – a solution that will irritate vloggers and selfie fans more than most.
The one remaining camera arrangement is also surrounded by a ring of RGB LEDs, supposedly dubbed the ‘Lunar Ring’. The reason for this intriguing nomenclature remains unclear at this stage but its function as a multicoloured LED notification ring seems like a nice piece of hardware implementation.
Read more: Best smartphone
As for the cameras themselves, the Nex 2 is supposedly going to sport a 3D TOF (time-of-flight) arrangement that will facilitate 3D object scanning and the like, a feature not dissimilar from the setup found one Oppo’s freshly-launched R17 Pro/RX17 Pro.
What are your thoughts on the Vivo Nex 2? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.