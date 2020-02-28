Vivo has just revealed the concept phone and its full list of specs. The new blower packs an innovative camera set-up and whacky 120° screen design – but we’ll probably never see it.

Thanks to the cancellation of MWC we’re seeing a lot of long-distance phone reveals but not being allowed to play with the actual models. The Apex 2020 is the latest example of this, with Vivo pushing out announcements on Twitter.

The new concept phone is a slick looking handset, that comes with an in-display selfie camera, a 6.45-inch curved display and super-fast wireless charging. But the most innovative part of the new handset is easily the camera.

Vivo has somehow managed to jam in a mechanism that allows for high-magnification continuous zoom, in theory allowing you to magnify images by up to 7.5x. The team has also shoved in a micro gimbal-stabilizing structure, so your zoomed-in snaps shouldn’t be too wobbly.

For comparison, the S20 reportedly has a pure optical zoom of 4x (according to The Verge.) After this, zoom is achieved by sensor cropping and pixel binning. So, the Apex 2020 could be the first smartphone to pack this kind of true magnifying power.

Vivo is also making a lot of noise about the screen on the Apex 2020. The 120-degree curve means there’s no bezel, as the glass wraps around the front of the phone. We didn’t get our hands on the model so we’re not sure how this extreme-waterfall design would affect display, but it could improve your Netflix-bingeing experience (or make it a warped nightmare.)

As the phone is sporting that under-screen selfie cam and comes with a virtual button, the display is completely notch-free.

Sadly, it looks like we’ll never be able to see that innovative screen design as the new phone is one of Vivo’s annual concept models.

