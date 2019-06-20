Vivo’s new 120W Super FlashCharge technology is ridiculously fast

Vivo has announced its new 120W Super FlashCharge technology, which − it is claimed − can be used to charge up a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes.

Vivo is leading the way on fast-charging technology with its new aggressively-titled Super FlashCharge feature. It’s 120W fast charging – compared to the 30W of the OnePlus 7 Pro, and 40W of the Huawei P30 Pro.

GSMArena reports that Vivo is preparing to show off the technology at MWC Shanghai next week. The company may use the event to show off its first 5G phone too.

Vivo’s new charging technology isn’t available on an existing smartphone yet . If it does manage to bring beefy 120W charging to market, it will beat the lofty claims made by Xiaomi regarding future 100W charging on its phones.

It could, however, be a while before the technology makes it to consumer devices. 120W charging would be expected to generate a lot of heat and there would have to be significant changes in the thermal design of current smartphones to accommodate such a powerful charge.

The charging innovation would even be a massive step up for Vivo – whose current fastest charging technology is 44W in its specially configured IQOO gaming phone.

Fast-charging is always high on the agenda for mobile phone buyers, because who doesn’t want to be able to top up their phone battery quicker? Samsung was recently in the news for a leak potentially pointing to faster charging on the upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

The heightened fast-charging on the Note 10 would be seen as a huge leap forward. The previous generation of Galaxy phones featured 15W charging – the latest leaks point to 45W. They also highlight the relative ridiculousness of Vivo’s 120W tech.