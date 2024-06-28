Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Vision Pro now available for UK pre-order – here’s what you need to do

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has finally made its Vision Pro headset available to pre-order in the UK, giving Brits an opportunity to enter the company’s era of spatial computing.

The UK is one of five new countries outside the US able to place an order for the device, which will be available from July 12 on UK soil.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Bargain

iPhone 13 Pro Max Bargain

Originally going for £1049 at launch, you can now get a ‘like new’ refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max for just a fraction of the price at Giffgaff.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ refurbished
  • Just £599
View Deal

In the UK, the device costs £3,499, which makes it significantly more expensive for UK consumers than it is in the United States. The US price is $3,499 which comes out at around £2,770 with a direct currency conversion.

Just like in the US, Brits can book an in-store demonstration to experience the Vision Pro (highly recommended) before they purchase. You can begin the process by following this link and signing in with your Apple ID, and choosing a nearby Apple location

If you feel like you’re ready to buy, you can skip this step and go through the virtual fitting process to ensure your Vision Pro is tailored to your individual specs.

This involves scanning the image below with the iPhone camera app and following the prompts. This will launch an App Clip from the Apple Store app and use Face ID to scan your head a couple of times.

Vision Pro scan
Face ID scan vision pro

After this process is complete the Apple Store page will store the fit and you can complete your purchase. You’ll need to choose your storage size, Apple Care options and whether you want to add your prescription lenses.

The Vision Pro has been available in the United States since February. Sales aren’t thought to have met expections (although official numbers haven’t been revealed by Apple). It remains to be seen whether it’ll take off among UK Apple fans.

Are you planning to buy a Vision Pro? Or are you waited for the cheaper version reportedly coming next year? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Apple Vision Pro is finally making its way to the UK

Apple Vision Pro is finally making its way to the UK

Jessica Gorringe 3 weeks ago
VisionOS 2 Unveiled: All the key features coming to Apple Vision Pro

VisionOS 2 Unveiled: All the key features coming to Apple Vision Pro

Thomas Deehan 3 weeks ago
First heads-on makes Spatial Video seem like Apple Vision Pro’s killer app

First heads-on makes Spatial Video seem like Apple Vision Pro’s killer app

Chris Smith 8 months ago
What is Micro OLED? The screen tech in the Apple Vision Pro explained

What is Micro OLED? The screen tech in the Apple Vision Pro explained

Kob Monney 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words