Vision Pro 2 with M5, Apple Intelligence and a small price cut tipped for 2025

Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset hasn’t exactly been a smash hit since it’s release last year. That’s largely down to the £3,500 asking price for the spatial computing device.

Apple knows that a lower price could boost adoption and help to take the device into the mainstream. And a device that could be marketed as brimming with Apple Intelligence could also help. The current model will not support Apple Intelligence, it appears.

With that in mind, Apple is reportedly pressing ahead with a direct sequel to the Vision Pro set for next year that according to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo could enable Apple to cut costs, if only by a little. Writing on Medium, Kuo said the Vision Pro 2 will arrive with an as-yet-unreleased M5 processor doing the heavy lifting.

The current Apple Vision Pro runs on an M2 series processor and an R1 co-processor, so pushing the envelope to an M5 would probably see a significant power increase that would help to power Apple Intelligence features with a slate of features designed for the spatial computing realm.

“The biggest design challenge for Vision Pro/head-mounted display devices is that the human-machine user interface needs to be more intuitive and efficient,” Kuo wrote. “Apple Intelligence/GenAI is expected to improve this significantly. Combining eye tracking, gesture control, and Apple Intelligence should provide a better user experience for spatial computing.”

Other than that, the company doesn’t plan much in the way of changes to the hardware, according to the analyst. That is where the price cut might come in.

“The price of the M5-powered Vision Pro may not change much, but Apple’s head-mounted display device/spatial computing could become mainstream if this new model creates attractive user scenarios. Cost and price reductions, weight and battery life improvements, etc., will eventually happen,” Kuo added.

