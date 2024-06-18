Vision Pro 2 halted, Apple launching cheaper headset in late 2025 – report

The next Apple Vision Pro will be a more affordable variant and not a high-end headset according to a new report.

The Information (paywall) reckons Apple has “suspended” work on the next-generation Vision Pro, suggesting instead that a cheaper model will arrive towards the end of 2025.

The report cites a source at one of Apple’s leading suppliers for the Vision Pro, who says the more affordable model is now taking preference. The unnamed source says Apple has informed the supplier – which the report says makes key components for Vision Pro – of its intentions to nix the high-end sequel for now.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for a device that costs $3,499/£3,499, the Vision Pro is still searching for its market without a clear and obvious raison d’être for the product, and with a limited array of content that makes the best of it’s tehcnical capabilties, and the need for a high-end iPhone 15 Pro to create Spatial Videos – one of the signature features.

It’s been rumoured for a while that Apple will look to make its spatial computing category more appealing for a wider potential customer base by launching a more affordable version. However, it was thought the release would be in tandem with the continuing Pro line, akin to how Apple handles standard and Pro iPhone releases.

Today’s report comes amid Apple’s announcement the original Vision Pro will finally come to the UK this summer, following its initial launch in the United States in 2023.

Apple also just previewed a rather limited visionOS 2 operating system update, which includes Spatial Photos, more Immersive Video options, improved quick gestures, and a new train mode to join the flight mode.

Would a more affordable price convince you to head first into Apple’s era of spatial computing? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.