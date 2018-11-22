Get 200GB data for just £20 a month with this absolutely fantastic Black Friday deal

Excellent SIM free deals are a great way to boost the amount of data you get every month, and this is a stunning pick.

Virgin Mobile is offering 200GB of 4G data a month for a fantastic price of £20 per month. That’s a seriously large amount of data for an impressive price. This deal should last until Monday.

Virgin Mobile 200GB per month for £20 200GB SIM free deal from Virgin Mobile for £20 each month Bag an impressive 200GB of data per month on a 12 month contract with this excellent SIM only deal. It'll only cost you £20 each month. That's a lot of data for a little price.

What makes this deal even better is that Virgin Media piggybacks on EE’s excellent network, meaning you’ll benefit from the great EE speeds and service. Without the hefty price-tag, of course.

This deal is open to both current Virgin customers and those who aren’t, a great option if you’re thinking of jumping ship from your current carrier. It’s a 12 month contract too, so that’s worth taking into consideration before.

What makes SIM only deals so great is that you can pop the SIM into any unlocked phone you already own and not have to worry about paying for that device over the period of your contract. Instead, you simply pay a lower price just for data, calls and minutes. Here you’re getting unlimited texts and 5000 minutes as part of the package too.

If you’re also on the hunt for an affordable phone to go along with this excellent SIM only plan then check out the deals below featuring some of our favourite Black Friday options.

Want more Trusted Reviews Black Friday deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.