Virgin Media’s Stream box could save you money on Netflix and Disney Plus

Virgin Media’s new Stream service lets you keep all your favourite apps and TV channels in one place under a single monthly bill.

Stream is a small plug and play box that can transform pretty much any TV built in the last seven years into a voice-activated smart TV with the Stream UI.

It supports a huge range of free and paid entertainment, including channels from BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, as well as apps like BBC iPlayer, ITVHub, Britbox, Prime Video and YouTube.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

You can also sign up for Netflix, Disney Plus, Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD, BT Sport and more on 30-day rolling contracts, meaning there’s no lengthy contract to commit to and you add and remove streaming apps every month, depending on what you want to watch.

All of the apps you subscribe to will appear on one single monthly bill, so there’s no need to manage multiple direct debits, and you’ll be able to access many of them on other devices, as you would with regular subscriptions.

You’ll also receive 10% credit (or “Stream credit”) back each month to spend on future subscriptions, meaning you could actually save on your monthly bills – so long as you’re happy to relocate them all under your Virgin Media account.

The box itself plugs into your TV’s HDMI port, transforming it into a voice-controlled smart TV, though there’s also a remote if you prefer to navigate your TV with physical buttons.

However, there is one condition here – you need to be a Virgin Media ultrafast or gigabit broadband user to get your hands on a Stream box. This means if you switch broadband providers if the future, Stream and all of its benefits will go too.

You also need to pay a one-off £35 activation fee to get the box working, though after this the box itself is free to keep while you’re a Virgin broadband customer.

“At a time of endless entertainment choice and a strain on household budgets, we’re putting viewers first”, said chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2, David Bouchier.

“Stream customers will only pay for the entertainment they choose and can pocket monthly savings on the content they add – it is a truly flexible and personal way to enjoy the entertainment that matters most, at great value. Stream is more than just a new TV service, it’s whole new way to enjoy connected entertainment. More than ever, content and connectivity go hand in hand and with Stream we’re delivering the best of both”.

Stream will be available to order for Virgin Media broadband users from April 27.