Virgin Media O2 now offers gigabit speeds across its entire network

Virgin Media O2 has officially completed its gigabit upgrade, bringing the high speed network to 15.5 million homes across the UK.

The company has switched on the gigabit speeds for its last 1.1 million homes, marking the end of just over two years of work. This also means it has hit nearly two thirds of the governments broadband target four years ahead of its goal date.

To access these faster speeds, you’ll need Virgin Media O2’s Gig1 broadband service, which offers average download speeds of 1,130Mbps. According to the provider, Gig1 is 22 times faster than the national average speed, making the network ideal for sending large files and accessing tech like VR experiences and cloud gaming on multiple devices in the home.

Gig1 is supported by Virgin Media O2’s Hub 4 router, which features Intelligent WiFi firmware to boost your connection and fix networking issues before they appear. Gig1 customers can also use the free Intelligent WiFi pods to fill Wi-Fi blackspots in difficult-to-reach places around the home.

“Just two years ago we set out to spearhead the UK’s gigabit revolution and today we’ve delivered. Our investment to bring gigabit broadband to every home on our network has catapulted the UK’s digital infrastructure forward by a decade and forced others to up their game”, said Virgin Media O2 CEO, Lutz Schüler.

“As the country’s largest gigabit provider by far, we’re the driving force behind widespread gigabit availability four years ahead of the Government’s target”.

Schüler also promised that Virgin Media O2 will be double down on its efforts by investing £10 billion in the network over the next five years to further support incoming technologies.

Gig1 broadband is available to new and existing customers now, with prices starting from £62 a month on an 18 month contract. You can find out more about it and sign up on Virgin Media O2’s website.