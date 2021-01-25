Virgin Media just launched 5G in 100 towns and cities

Virgin Media kicked off the week by announcing the launch of its 5G services in 100 towns and cities across the UK.

Virgin Media customers can now access 5G speeds in 100 locations, including major cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, York, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as a large number of small towns.

You can find the complete list on Virgin Media’s website or use the coverage checker to discover whether the network has launched its 5G services in your area.

Virgin Media’s 5G service boasts an average speed of 176.62Mbps – that’s four and a half times faster than the network’s 4G service – and will allow anyone with a 5G plan to stream, browse, hold video calls and game at home and on-the-go.

“The launch of 5G is a milestone moment for us”, said Virgin Media COO Jeff Dodds. “As the world’s first virtual mobile operator, our offering has long been about breaking boundaries and offering our customers a premium service without the price tag. That’s why we’re launching fast, reliable 5G connectivity at no extra cost while keeping the added extras of our existing mobile plans in place.”

“By offering 5G and gigabit broadband all under one roof, Virgin Media customers can experience next-generation connectivity both in and out of the home, putting them in a great place to take advantage of the latest technology.”

The company currently offers 5G on both SIM only and pay monthly plans at no extra cost and with all the added extras available with its 4G plans. These perks include data-free WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook Messenger, data rollover and flexible airtime allowances.

Users who bought a 5G device via Virgin Media from last April will automatically receive access to the company’s 5G services, while broadband customers can also take advantage of the new 5G service by opting for one of Virgin Media’s “Oomph” bundles for broadband, TV and mobile in one.

Virgin Media 5G deals

Virgin Media has already announced 5G deals for some of the best phones released in the last year, including both Apple and Android picks.

The network is offering the incredible iPhone 12 on a 5G contract from just £30 a month.

If you prefer Android to iOS, this month’s new Galaxy S21 is also available on a 5G contract from just £32 a month.

There’s also a SIM-only option for anyone who’s already happy with their phone and is looking to upgrade to Virgin Media’s 5G services. You can get the 25GB 5G-Ready SIM for just £12 a month for a limited time.

