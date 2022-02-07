Virgin Media is offering its customers kids TV for free during half-term

Any customers of Virgin Media will be able to access kids channels on TV for no extra cost during half term.

If you’ve been wondering how you’re going to keep the kids entertained over half term, existing customers of Virgin Media will be treated to 12 kids TV channels for free, including Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, Nickelodeon, NickToons and Nick Jr, ending on 8 March.

Movie lovers will also be able to divulge into some family-friendly classics, with movies like Scooby-Doo and Tom and Jerry screenings taking place every weekend this month, and every day during the two-week half-term period, which lasts from 14 February to 24 February.

The Roku Streambar is now 23% cheaper It’s the perfect time to upgrade your entertainment system, as the Roku Streambar 4K is now under £100, even after Black Friday. eBay

Save £30 with this deal

Now just £99.99 View Deal

To get specific, some of the movies on offer are Tom and Jerry’s Giant Adventure, Lego Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash and Tom and Jerry: Shiver Me Whiskers, and many more.

Virgin is also allowing kids to stream educational videos and kids box sets via the Virgin TV Go app on mobile and tablet devices, so your kids can stay up to date on their school work no matter where they are.

Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, David Bouchier, said: “For half term, and right up until 9 March, we are giving all of our Virgin TV customers access to our full range of kids’ programmes at no extra cost, all delivered by our hyperfast network.”

Bouchier went on to say that the streaming options will cover all ages, from toddlers to teenagers, so everyone out of school has the option of watching TV during the half term.

If you want to check out all the kid’s channels that will be available until 8 March, the full list is just below: