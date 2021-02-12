Virgin Media is adding over 20 new TV channels for half term

More good news for Virgin TV customers – Virgin Media has announced 22 new channels coming to your TV from next week.

From February 15, all 3.5 million Virgin TV users will be able to see premium content from a wide range of genres, including comedies, documentaries and music, at no additional cost.

The full list of channels includes Comedy Central HD, Comedy Central Extra, MTV HD, E4 HD, TLC HD, ID, DMAX, More 4 HD, FOX HD, Discovery HD, National Geographic Wild HD, National Geographic HD, Box Hits, Kiss, Magic, Kerrang, TCM HD, Film 4 HD, Sony SAB, Colors HD, Rishtey and Rishtey Cineplex.

Customers can also find thousands of on-demand episodes from these channels, as well as new premium food and travel shows from Tastemade, such as The Pies That Changed My Life!, Plant-Based Budget Meals and Travelling for your Tastebuds.

Virgin Media previously announced that it would be introducing seven premium kids channels to its users at no extra cost for the duration of February.

Virgin TV subscribers will continue to have access to Cartoon Network, Cartoon Network HD, Cartoon Network +1, Cartoonito, Boomerang, Boomerang +1, Nickelodeon, Nickelodeon HD, Nickelodeon +1, NickToons, Nick Jr and Nick Jr Too until March 2.

Parents can also continue to entertain younger kids throughout half term with curriculum-based shows, games, books and music from ad-free phone and tablet app Hopster until the end of the month.

“We realise that it can be challenging to find fresh and interesting ways to keep the kids (and ourselves!) entertained, especially during the winter months. That’s why we’ve boosted our free TV offering just in time for half term, giving all of our customers access to a large choice of additional channels and programmes”, said Virgin Media’s Chief TV & Entertainment Officer David Bouchier.

“Those looking for inspiration and ideas can also tuck into a selection of food and travel shows from Tastemade, which are now available on demand, at no extra cost”.

The 22 new channels will be available at no extra cost from February 15 to March 16, while the kids channels will be around until March 2. The Hopster app will be available until March 31. To take advantage all of these free content, simply sign up to Virgin TV.