Virgin Media Hub 5 supports Wi-Fi 6 and current customers get it free

Virgin Media O2 has revealed its first broadband router that supports the new-gen Wi-Fi 6 technology, which can deliver multi-gigabit speeds.

The new Media Hub 5, which will begin rolling out to customers in the near future before a wider launch in 2022, includes a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port.

With Virgin Media O2’s continued roll-out of its gigabit broadband speeds around the UK, the addition of Wi-Fi 6 to its flagship router is a big bonus.

Considering the future-thinking tech is supported by the top Apple, Huawei, OnePlus and Samsung smartphones, as well as the top PC gaming rigs and the Sony PS5 console, nabbing a Wi-Fi 6-compatible router is a smart move for those seeking the fastest, most reliable Wi-Fi speeds.

The Media Hub 5 features a greater number of Wi-Fi antennae and is able to support even more devices than its predecessor. Virgin also says coverage through the home is wider and more stable. Virgin says the new Hub will also benefit from lower latency and will be more resistant to interference from the neighbours’ hubs and devices. Nice.

Considering Virgin Media aims to bring its gigabit internet speeds to 15.5 million homes by the end of the year, while making it available across its entire network, this update arrives just at the right time.

With the company also successfully testing an astonishing 2,200Mbps speeds in homes in both Edinburgh and Birmingham, the Hub 5 might be put through its full paces sooner rather than later.

Best of all, it’ll be offered to existing customers at no extra cost. Given the current expense of purchasing Wi-Fi 6 enabled routers, this sounds like a real bonus.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We are excited to give our existing customers first access to the Hub 5, powered by WiFi 6 technology, which will provide even faster WiFi speeds and help unleash the full potential of new devices from next-gen games consoles to the newest smartphones in their homes.”

“As part of a phased roll-out, Virgin Media will offer the Hub 5 to existing customers first at no extra cost. Eligible customers will be contacted and given the option of upgrading ahead of a wider launch in 2022.”