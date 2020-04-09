Virgin Media gives away free access to premium Sky channels

With goodwill reaching all-time highs right now, we’re seeing traditional rivals come together for the greater good, as the public works its way through this unprecedented crisis.

In the latest example, Virgin Media announced it is offering its TV customers a month of access to a host of popular Sky channels – completely free of charge.

From Good Friday (probably the crappiest Good Friday since the original to be fair) April 10, until May 9, Virgin’s pay TV customers will be able to enjoy free access to popular stations like Sky One, Sky Comedy, Sky Crime and Sky Sports Mix.

The pick of the channel line-up is probably Sky Comedy, which has the rights to HBO classics like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ballers, Girls, The Righteous Gemstones and Sex And The City. The US sitcom Parks And Recreation is also part of the offering.

Related: Disney Plus vs Netflix

Sky One brings access to Bulletproof 2, A League Of Their Own, Arrow and The Blacklist, most notably. Sky Witness is also available, meaning The Rookie and Grey’s Anatomy will also be available to watch. While there’s no live sport to enjoy at the moment (boy don’t we know it) Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Mix are a real bonus for sports fans.

Helpfully, much of the aforementioned content is available on demand too so you’ll be able to tune in at a time that suits.

The bonus channels will benefit 1.4 million customers overall and join channels the company has already offered free of charge. The full line-up of extra channels includes: Sky Arts, Sky Comedy, Sky Crime, Sky One, Sky Two, Sky Witness, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports News, Movies 2, Syfy, and E!

Which portals are you turning to in order to get your entertainment fix during the lockdown? Have you exhausted your watch list already? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …