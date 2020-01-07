Virgin Media is doubling some users’ broadband speeds with free upgrade

Virgin Media has announced that more than a million of its home broadband customers will receive a free upgrade to ultrafast broadband.

Announced on January 7, the free boost will bring average download speeds up to 108Mbps, effectively upgrading those customers to Virgin’s M100 broadband package.

In a press release, Virgin says half a million customers will see their speeds double, once the upgrade kicks in, while others will get a fivefold boost. The company also says the upgrade will see those customers enjoy speeds twice the national average, while bringing the average speeds among Virgin customers up to 150Mbps.

Related: Best VPN

Eligible customers will receive a notification from the company when the upgrade kicks in. It appears those most affected by the change will be customers on the £37-a-month M50 tariff, which currently offers 54Mbps download speeds on average.

Seeing as the update is free, customers already on the £42-a-month M100 tariff can surely expect a price cut. However Virgin did not confirm that in its press release today. Those promised a fivefold increase seem to subscribe to packages no longer offered to new customers.

Annie Brooks, Executive Director of Connectivity at Virgin Media, said: “We’re starting 2020 with a broadband bang by rewarding our loyal customers with this free speed upgrade so even more people can experience our ultrafast, future-proof connectivity.

“As the UK’s fastest widely available broadband provider, we want to banish buffering and let our customers live without limits so they can do everything they want to online, at the same time, without delay. Whether they’re streaming UHD movies on demand while downloading the latest game, or simply browsing the web, we’ve got our customers covered.”

Virgin’s top speed is provided by the M350 subscription, which promises average download speeds of 362Mbps. The M200 tariff offers average speeds of 213Mbps. Those packages cost £52 and £47 respectively.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …