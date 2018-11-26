Virgin Media deals up ultimate Black Friday TV and broadband price cut

Looking for a great value TV and home broadband package? Look no further than the ongoing UK Black Friday deals rush – and this price slashed Virgin Media VIP Bundle in particular.
Time’s running out as we enter Cyber Monday, but you can still bag a superb Virgin Media Black Friday deal that includes everything you and your home needs. At its core is Virgin Media’s Full House TV bundle featuring over 260 channels, plus you’ll get Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, and BT Sport add-ons thrown in.
Virgin Media Black Friday and Cyber Monday mega sale
Virgin Media VIP Bundle with Full House TV + Sports and Movies
Virgin Media VIP Bundle with Full House TV + Sports and Movies
Save more than £160 in total with this amazing value Virgin Media deal featuring Sky Sports, BT Sport, Sky Cinema, ultrafast broadband and more.
In addition, you get Virgin VIVID 350 ultrafast unlimited broadband, which offers average download speeds of 362Mbps and typical upload speeds of 21Mbps, while hardware comes in the form of not one but two of Virgin’s latest V6 boxes.
You’d probably think a TV and home broadband package like this featuring pretty much every bell and whistle imaginable would cost the earth, but that’s not just he case with this mega deal, which sees it price slashed down to a very reasonable £75 a month (over 12 months).
It normally costs £89 a month, so you’ll save over £165 over the course of your contract, which also comes with a Virgin Media Talk More Anytime landline tariff.
The Virgin V6 box earned a healthy 8/10 score in our review and can cost up to £100 each when sold separately. We were particularly impressed by its improved performance, clever multiroom option, and the 4K HDR support.
We concluded that it was: “A smart upgrade to the TiVo box, the V6 is smaller, faster and better all-round.”
Virgin Media Black Friday and Cyber Monday mega sale
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.