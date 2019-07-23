All Virgin TV users can now watch content from Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalogue on their V6 box at no extra cost… if they already have a Prime account.

Virgin customers with Prime subscriptions can now search and browse through Amazon Prime Video content directly in Virgin TV.

The V6 box has been updated so that customers can search and discover Prime content directly through the TV interface. This includes exclusive programming including popular Amazon Originals such as Good Omens, The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, as well as a host of movies and live coverage of a handful of 2019/20 Premier League matches.

The move includes access to Prime Video’s 4K content. This comes in the wake of Virgin Media extending its multi-year partnership with Sky with the promise of bringing 4K content to Virgin TV customers by next year. So even if you don’t want to splash out on a Prime membership, you might not have to give up on the 4K dream just yet.

“Giving our customers the telly they love in one place is at the heart of what we do”, said Virgin Media’s David Bouchier.

“This is why, from today, Prime members or those subscribing directly to Prime Video with a V6 box will have seamless access to a huge array of blockbuster entertainment – from Amazon Originals like Good Omens and The Grand Tour to thousands of TV series and movies”.

The Amazon Prime Video app has been sent out to all Virgin TV V6 boxes automatically and it’s easy to set up. People with both Virgin Media and Amazon Prime subscriptions can take advantage of the new service at no additional cost by logging into their Amazon account on the app.

