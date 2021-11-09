 large image

Virgin just rolled out a massive speed upgrade for broadband customers

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Virgin Media O2 is so close to bringing superfast gigabit speeds to its entire network, with 90% of the network already there.

Currently, over 90% of Virgin Media O2 homes are able to access hyperfast gigabit broadband, and it seems that the company has almost cracked it for every home.

The network was also upgraded recently, with 1.6 million extra homes gaining access to next-generation connectivity, with areas like Salisbury, Ipswich, Slough and Bath among the areas receiving the boost.

Virgin Media claims that it has the fastest download speeds of any major broadband provider in the UK, with speeds of up to 1,130Mbps. That’s 22 times faster than the national average, which sits at 50.4Mbps, according to Ofcom.

Faster download speeds open the door for multiple activities, including streaming media, gaming online and working using the internet.

The company has pledged to delivery gigabit broadband speeds across its whole network of 15.5 million homes by the end of this year.

Plus, Virgin Media has also committed to invest at least £10b over the next five years in the UK, to help build on the success of the already existing fibre network expansion activity. This investment also includes a monthly rollout of gigabit speeds to multiple locations across the UK between now and the end of this year.

And any customers that want to take on Gig1 will receive Virgin Media’s gigabit capable router, the Hub 4. Boasting more antennae than its predecessor, the Hub 4 can manage multiple devices at once around your home, providing speedy and reliable connections.

Gig1 broadband is now available to both new and existing customers and can be packaged with or without a telephone, TV or mobile services, giving you some control over your connection plan.

Gig1 broadband starts at £62 per month, with the choice of an 18 month contract also available. You can find out more by visiting the Virgin Media website.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

