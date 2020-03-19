Virgin’s Gigabit broadband is now rolling out across the West Midlands

Virgin Media has launched its Gig1 Fibre Broadband hyperfast Gigabit service in the West Midlands.

From today, customers based in Birmingham, Coventry, Solihull, Dudley, West Bromwich, Redditch, Kidderminster and more with be able to experience the UK’s largest Gigabit broadband switch-on to date. The service is the fastest to hit Birmingham, with speeds claimed to be more than 20 times faster than the regional average.

Virgin’s Gig1 Fibre Broadband offers claimed average peak-time download speeds of 1104Mbps.

It’s available to new and existing customers with and without phone, TV and mobile package deals., with prices starting at £62 per month on an 18-month contract, with the hyperfast speeds delivered through Virgin’s new Hub 4 router.

Today’s West Midlands rollout is a part of Virgin Media’s plan to bring Gigabit speeds to almost 15 million homes by the end of 2021.

“This is a next-generation broadband boost for more than a million homes in the West Midlands”,,said Virgin Media COO Jeff Dodds.

“Gig1 Fibre Broadband offers speeds more than 20 times faster than the local average broadband connection, meaning that households can do everything they want to do online, at the same time and without delay.

“This year we’ll bring the service to even more cities as we rollout gigabit broadband across our entire network at a speed and scale unmatched by anyone else. Whatever the future holds, we’re connecting our customers to what’s next.”

“Connectivity like this has the potential to make life easier for people here in the West Midlands and is sure to help our businesses and economy grow”, said West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

“I’ve spoken frequently on the need for good, reliable connectivity in the region and Virgin Media’s investment here in network expansion is an important step towards making the West Midlands one of the best connected places in the country.”

Virgin isn’t the only internet provider rolling out gigabit broadband right now. BT has already announced that its own next generation Full Fibre service will begin rolling out in two million households across nine major cities later this month, while Vodafone recently brought its Gigafast Full Fibre to Cambridge.

